Homes have been destroyed after fires broke out across Norfolk on the hottest day of the year.

Norfolk Fire Service declared a major incident and dealt with more than 100 incidents on Tuesday.

Properties were lost across the county including in Ashill, close to Swaffham, where the primary school remains closed.

Head teacher Steve Creasey said: "This is following a devastating fire that swept through the village on Tuesday evening, which has affected so many of our families and staff.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have suffered the loss of their homes and to those who have had to evacuate their homes."