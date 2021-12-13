Footage has captured the moment a van, apparently travelling the wrong way down a dual carriageway, crashed into a car.

It happened at Postwick, near Norwich, just after midday on Thursday when a white Ford Transit was seen travelling east on the westbound carriageway of the A47. It collided with a blue Vauxhall Mokka, police said.

Three people were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with minor injuries and have since been discharged.

One man, aged in his 20s, has been charged with a number of offences in connection with the incident including dangerous driving and driving without valid insurance.

He will appear at Norwich Magistrate's Court on Saturday.