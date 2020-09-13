Archive pictures have chronicled severe weather in the East of England through the decades.

The footage is part of BBC Rewind, an online service that anyone can access.

Weather events include video of the Great Smog of December 1952 in London and parts of Essex, to wildfires in July 2022, which destroyed countryside across the region and a nursery in Milton Keynes.

Also captured is serious flooding in Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk.