The driver of a white van seen travelling on the wrong side a dual carriageway before colliding with a car has admitted dangerous driving.

It happened at Postwick, near Norwich, just after midday on 21 July when a white Ford Transit was filmed heading east on the westbound carriageway of the A47. It collided with a blue Vauxhall Mokka, police said.

Three people were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with minor injuries and have since been discharged.

Charley Lance, 22, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at Norwich Magistrates' Court to dangerous driving, possession of a knife and driving without valid insurance. He is due to be sentenced at a later date.