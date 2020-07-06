Children have been the most affected in society since the end of coronavirus restrictions, according to a woman who works as an entertainer.

Lauren Syder set up her business being a princess impersonator after returning from London to Norfolk during the first lockdown, realising life was "too short" to spend time not doing "what we love".

The 24-year-old said some children at her events could not remember life before Covid and had not had the chance to celebrate a birthday with their friends.

"They were so used to just their people in their bubble... now they've got this exposure to this big scary world," said Ms Syder.

She said society should do all it can to help them "experience all of these amazing things in life".