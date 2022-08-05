A new £26m seaside leisure complex has opened to the public.

The Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth features a six-lane swimming pool as well as climbing walls, a gym, a sports hall, water slides and a learner pool for those new to swimming.

The development is part of an ongoing rejuvenation to the Norfolk seaside town's promenade area.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader Carl Smith said the centre "will cater for all levels of experience and confidence and is designed to be accessible to all".