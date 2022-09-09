People have gathered at places of worship as bells rang out across the East of England in tribute to the Queen.

Bells tolled at noon in the region's towns and cities, and throughout the UK, after the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral in Scotland on Thursday aged 96.

Norwich bell ringer Simon Rudd said it was touching to see people "standing in a moment of reflection", while Milton Keynes Imam Zubair Miah said people were saddened as they "admired her service to the nation".

Speaking at Newmarket Racecourse, West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock said she was an "inspiration", adding: "Let's be honest about it, she loved this town, not because of its two-legged inhabitants but because of its four-legged inhabitants."

