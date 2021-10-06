A queue of ambulances outside an accident and emergency department has been captured on camera.

The footage showed at least 25 vehicles waiting outside the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital at about 17:30 BST on Monday.

It was sent to the BBC by someone accompanying a relative who was in the back of one of the ambulances.

They said: "They [the paramedics] are pulling their hair out. They told me there was someone who had been in the back of the ambulance for 10 hours."

The East of England Ambulance Service, which verified the footage, said: "The NHS is currently facing incredibly high demand and we are working very closely with our partners to speed up handover delays at hospitals to improve care for our patients."

The service said on Monday it was on the brink of a major incident due to the "lengthy" handovers.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital said: "We are working closely with health and social care partners to increase capacity in the community and to help discharge the more than 200 patients in our hospital who no longer require an acute hospital bed."