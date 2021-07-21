A new all-weather lifeboat, carrying the names of thousands of loved ones in its decals, arrived by sea to its base on the Norfolk coast.

The state-of-the-art Shannon class lifeboat, named Duke of Edinburgh in memory of the late Prince Philip, made the final part of its voyage on Saturday, travelling around the coast from Lowestoft to Wells-next-the-Sea.

Costing about £2.5m, the Shannon is the fastest all-weather lifeboat in the RNLI fleet. It was funded in part through an appeal in the local Wells community and by The Lifeboat Fund.

Peter Rainsford, chair of Wells Lifeboat Management Group, said: "It was incredible to welcome RNLB Duke of Edinburgh into the town... the sun was shining and it was lovely to see so many smiling faces.

"It’s humbling to know that every time our new Shannon class lifeboat launches, it will carry the names of 15,000 loved ones. We’re incredibly thankful to all those who have helped to make this happen."

Lifeboat crews at Wells have been saving lives at sea since 1830 but the first RNLI lifeboat station was built in 1869. The newest, designed with climate change in mind, opens in winter 2022.