A woman living with secondary breast cancer has described the "survivor's guilt" of seeing others die from the disease.

Laura Middleton-Hughes, from Eaton, near Norwich, was diagnosed for a second time six years ago and said the fact her treatment was still working was "mind-blowing".

"I always feel now that I'm living in a future that I had never planned to be in - that can be really tricky," she said.

Mrs Middleton-Hughes, who runs a support group both in-person and online, encouraged others to "check their body".

