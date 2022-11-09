Videos that capture and compare a city's past and present have become an online hit.

Historian John Atkins started making the Lost Norwich films to post on YouTube as something to do in retirement but much to his surprise, they have now had hundreds of thousands of views.

The films feature the work of well-known stills photographer George Plunkett who spent many years creating an archive of the city and surrounding area.

"When I started this it was really just for me. It was something to do in retirement but it's just grown," Mr Atkins said.