A paramedic said ambulance delays due to demand outstripping supply had led to a "crisis" in the health service.

Ed Wisken has been with the East of England Ambulance Service for 13 years and said staff were overstretched, at risk of burn-out and that the job was often demoralising.

He said: "It is really sad to see patients who have had to wait such a long time for an ambulance - but this is just the culmination of years of underfunding and of reduced resources peaking now where demand outstrips supply.

"We've really, kind of, hit crisis point now."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "Nobody should have to wait longer than necessary for emergency care, which is why we are taking urgent action to support services."

