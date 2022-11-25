'I will be a showman as long as humanly possible'

The 80-year-old head of a travelling showman family that dates back five generations has vowed never to retire.

Nipper started working for his father at the age of nine and travels across the East of England running funfairs.

He has since been joined by his two granddaughters, Monique and Britney, who say the job is in their blood.

He said: "I wouldn't want it any other way than being a showman and entertaining - I will carry on as long as humanly possible."

