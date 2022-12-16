George Russell has said he is not particularly proud about his career-best fourth-place finish in this year’s Formula 1 World Championship.

The driver, from King's Lynn, Norfolk, took his first Grand Prix victory, and also outscored his Mercedes team-mate Sir Lewis Hamilton.

However, he told BBC Radio Norfolk's motorsport podcast Racing Torque he was only interested in winning.

He said: "I'm not going to walk away from this season with huge amounts of pride because I finished fourth in the championship. We still need to keep raising the bar."