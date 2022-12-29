One of the men put in temporary charge of Norwich City said he wants to bring back some positivity at the club.

Allan Russell has been appointed caretaker head coach alongside Steve Weaver after the sacking of Dean Smith on Tuesday.

He said: "It's about bringing positivity, belief and confidence back into the players and also around the stadium."

Friday's home match for Norwich City against Reading at Carrow Road follows a run of just three wins in 13 Championship games.

