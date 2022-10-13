A former BBC national TV and Look East weatherman has died at the age of 90.

Graham Parker died in hospital in Norwich on Christmas Eve following a bout of poor health.

He started at the Met Office in 1951 and was a national BBC TV forecaster, before joining Look East in 1984 when he also set up the Norwich weather centre.

The son and grandson of inventors, Mr Parker was brought up in Willesden, west London, and first came to Norfolk while stationed at RAF Coltishall for his National Service.

Mr Parker, who was married to Margaret for more than 65 years and had four children and three grandchildren, became a well-known face in the 1960s and 1970s.