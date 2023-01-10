Norwich City head coach David Wagner has insisted there are plenty of positives to take from his first game in charge despite it ending in defeat.

The 51-year-old saw his new side beaten 1-0 by Blackburn in the FA Cup on Sunday, just two days after being appointed.

He said: "Unfortunately, we weren't able to give them the result. OK, this happens, but I've seen enough on the grass and I felt enough energy in the stadium to look forward to what is ahead of us."

Their next two league games are both away from home, against Preston North End and Coventry.

