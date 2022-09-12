A centuries old village pub has undergone a makeover and is thought to be the first in England named after the new monarch.

There has been a pub in Sporle, near Swaffham in Norfolk, since the 1700s but it closed in June 2022 amid fears it may reopen. Now three couples have taken it on.

John Ashton, one of the new managers said they wanted "a completely fresh start with a name which is historic... and generally, in the area, the Royal family are very well supported."

Previously known as The Squirrel's Drey, approval had to be granted from a number of official offices before the pub, which is not far from Sandringham, could be renamed as the King Charles III.