The Winterwatch team are back on location to capture the latest wildlife drama the winter season has to offer.

Presenters Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan return to anchor the show from Wild Ken Hill in west Norfolk, using more than a dozen wildlife camera to observe the area's nocturnal characters.

"We've got all of this new technology which allows us to peer into the private lives of these otherwise secretive animals," said Mr Packham.

Wild Ken Hill was one of a number of locations impacted by the summer heatwave which caused wildfires to claim parts of the habitat.

Watch Winterwatch on BBC Two and on the iPlayer.