A skate park has been created in a 15th Century church in the centre of a city.

The facility at St Peter Parmentergate in in Norwich is run by not-for-profit social enterprise, Community East.

The Grade I listed building was empty for years before it was transformed.

"Just seeing the space, knowing the history, knowing the amount of people who've come through those doors before you, it was stunning," said Ash Lever from Community East.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk