A mural in a community centre created by artists has been described as "absolutely brilliant".

The Norwich Dandies specialise in helping community groups, and also perform, write and film.

Chrissie Rumsby, from the Phoenix Centre where the mural was painted, said it was designed by children.

"It's absolutely brilliant because I've wanted a mural in here for quite a long while now because I'm one who loves to see colour."

