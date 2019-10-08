Olympic shot putter Sophie McKinna's kit stolen in Great Yarmouth
An Olympic shot putter said she was "gutted" after her equipment was stolen from her car ahead of a crucial championship.
Sophie McKinna, from Bradwell, near Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, said two custom-made shots were taken from outside her home overnight on Monday.
She needs them to be able to compete at the UK Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham in a fortnight.
Norfolk Police confirmed they were investigating the theft and urged anyone with information to contact them.