Police have released video of a woman's arrest after she tried to hire a hitman to kill a former work colleague.

Helen Hewlett, 44, of King's Lynn in Norfolk, paid £17,000 as a deposit to a website used for recruiting contract killers, her trial heard.

Pictures filmed by officers show her being detained at home after police linked her to payments made to the site.

She was found guilty of soliciting murder and is expected to be sentenced in April.