A coastguard patrol team that pulled over to let a few deer cross was taken by surprise when the animals just kept coming in what turned out to be a very large herd.

Nearly a hundred deer took more than 30 seconds to cross the road on the outskirts of Sea Palling on the North Norfolk coast.

The crossing was filmed by HM Coastguard Bacton and has had more than 2.8 million views on its Facebook page.