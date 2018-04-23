Three homes have been demolished before they could fall to a beach below after high tides claimed metres from the dunes on which they were built.

The properties in Hemsby, north Norfolk, were evacuated on Friday after Great Yarmouth Borough Council served notices stating they were at risk from coastal erosion.

Mandy Jephcote, the owner of the last house to be removed over the weekend, said she managed to gather most of her belongings before the demolition crew arrived.

She bought the property four years ago and said she was left "in bits" watching it being taken down.