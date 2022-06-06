A nonagenerian knitter had a surprise encounter with Queen Elizabeth II while installing a knitted replica of Sandringham House on the royal estate.

Margaret Seaman, 93, of Caister-on-Sea, Norfolk, knitted a 18ft (5.5m) by 6ft (1.8m) replica of the house and grounds. Meeting the Queen was "the best thing ever to have happened to me," she said.

The great-great-grandmother has now created a knitted model of Buckingham Palace.

On display at the Norfolk Makers' Festival in Norwich, the knitted palace is helping to raise funds for a new children's hospice at Addenbrooke's Hospital.