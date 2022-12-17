The installation of a giant lifting span that forms part of a new £120m bridge has been captured in aerial video.

Parts arrived in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, by sea from Belgium and were lifted into place by a floating crane.

Herring Bridge - due to open in the summer - will be the town's third crossing, linking the port area to the A47.

Last month, a World War Two bomb was accidentally dredged from the river during construction work. It exploded while attempts were made to defuse it, but there was no significant damage to the area.

