People have lost their homes, more are at risk and businesses are under threat - that is the reality of the impact of coastal erosion.

In the seaside village of Hemsby, on the Norfolk coast, five homes have had to be demolished since the start of March due to their proximity to the edge of a sandy dune cliff. Others may follow.

A site popular with holiday makers and day trippers, it is reported to generate about £88m a year for the local economy.

The race is now on to stop any further loss of land to the sea and the community is pulling together to take action and call on the local council and central government for help.

Use your mouse, or tap and drag if on a touch screen, to explore this 360 interactive walk along the eroded stretch of coast to get a sense of the area and the challenges it faces.

360 video by Martin Barber