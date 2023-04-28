A chief constable has said it was "inevitable" he would be dismissing police officers this year.

Paul Sandford said 70 Norfolk Constabulary employees were currently under investigation, from a workforce of 3,339.

According to Mr Sandford, the bulk of cases were brought by colleagues and allegations include domestic incidents, driving offences and sexual misconduct.

Ten of the people in question have been suspended and Mr Sandford said: "It is inevitable that during this year, I will be dismissing more officers."