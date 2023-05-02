A resident of a rural village said she was left emotional by the removal of dozens of trees along a stretch of river.

The work in Trowse, on the edge of Norwich, was carried out as part of a new housing development.

Marion Catlin, who lives nearby, said: "There were workmen there with a digger and chainsaws. I actually burst into tears. In fact, it's making me emotional now because there's just a lot of wildlife there."

The BBC has approached landowner Serruys Property Services for comment, while a South Norfolk Council spokesman said it was aware of the tree removal and was investigating.