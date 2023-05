Members of the public, firefighters and the police joined forces to rescue 13 ducklings trapped in a roadside drain.

The three-hour drama unfolded on Saturday night in Swaffham, Norfolk.

After seeing a post on social media, Sarah Griffiths and daughter Zoe grabbed a fishing net and cat carrier and joined others, including emergency services.

Their video footage showed a drain cover being removed and the animals being carefully placed in a box.