Man is told his dad's watch could be worth £60,000

The moment a man found out his late father's watch could be worth £60,000 was shown on Antiques Roadshow.

The Rolex Submariner, bought for £70 in 1964, was owned by Royal Navy diver Simon Barnett, who died in 2019.

His son, Pete Barnett, has decided to sell the watch through auctioneers in his home of Diss, Norfolk, who expected it to fetch slightly less, at up to £45,000.

"In those days a Rolex Submariner was a tool, it's not the fashion accessory it's become now," he said.