Nearly 6,000 pipes are being tuned as the final part of a £1.8m rebuild of a Victorian organ.

An organ voicer has described the process, taking place at the Norwich Cathedral, as a "labour of love".

The project, at the Anglican cathedral, is due to finish in July.

Associate voicer Andrew Fiddes said: "We do get emotionally attached to the instruments that we work on because instruments are living and breathing things."

