A homeowner explained how he has twice used a tractor and winch to move his property further inland after severe coastal erosion.

Lance Martin has watched the coastline at Hemsby, Norfolk, recede and destroy surrounding houses since he bought his in 2017.

Five years after he last had his home pulled away from the cliff edge, he again faced a race against time to move it by about 10m (33ft) before a demolition order was enforced by a council.

He said he was relieved when the work was successfully completely: "I was so happy about it, I was running around with my arms in the air."