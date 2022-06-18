Bee-eaters have been captured on video having made what is believed to be a historic return to the UK.

The footage shows the rainbow-coloured birds in flight and nesting in a sand quarry near Cromer in Norfolk.

A colony of breeding bee-eaters successfully hatched chicks in Norfolk last summer.

The RSPB said a trio the birds had been spotted again and was the first time the summer visitors had returned to the same breeding site in the UK in consecutive years.