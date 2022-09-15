The Prince of Wales met members of the emergency services during a visit to an agricultural show.

William, 41, arrived by helicopter at the Royal Norfolk Show near Norwich, where he went on a walkabout and presented prizes to young farmers displaying cattle.

The prince was an air ambulance pilot for two years from 2015 to 2017, flying helicopter emergency medical service missions for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

