Thousands of people took to city streets to create a rainbow of colour, love and acceptance of all as they marched in the annual Norwich Pride parade.

Julie Bremner, Norwich Pride Trustee, said: "While we recognise that LGBTQIA+ people have made gains in legal recognition and rights over the last 50 years in many countries, this "progress" is uneven and is never linear.

"Our charity firmly believes that there is no pride for some of us without equality for all of us and that pride remains a protest."

The first event took place in 2009 and it was held every July until it was cancelled by the pandemic, returning in 2022.