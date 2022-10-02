A pod of bottlenose dolphins has been captured swimming off the Norfolk coast by a drone photographer.

Chris Taylor was setting up when he noticed splashing in the water near West Runton.

He filmed about 10 dolphins, who followed an Eastern Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority rib for over an hour.

He said: "It's been a lifelong dream to film dolphins with a drone and to see them that close to the Norfolk coast was incredible, it was just mind-blowing."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830