A fire has broken out on an offshore wind turbine.

A plume of black smoke has been seen billowing from the Scroby Sands wind farm, 1.5 miles (2.5km) off the coast of Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.

HM Coastguard said the alarm was raised at 10:50 BST on Tuesday and that all personnel had been accounted for following an evacuation.

RWE, the German company that owns the wind farm, said no-one was on board the turbine when the fire broke out.

HM Coastguard said it would continue to monitor the situation.