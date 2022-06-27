What happens to your old phone when recycled?

A vast repair shop has been processing about four million old mobile phones a year in the UK.

We had a look inside Ingram Micro in Norwich to find out what happens to second-hand gadgets when they arrive.

About 350 technicians either repair devices ready to resell or salvage their materials to reduce landfill waste.

More than five billion phones were thrown away last year, according to the international waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) forum