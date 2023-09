The largest UK-built wooden ship in 100 years has been filmed from above during its week-long stay in a town.

Drone pictures showed SV Tenacious in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, as part of its circumnavigation of the UK.

The vessel, which is 65m (213ft) in length, is the only tall ship in the world designed and built to be sailed by a mixed ability crew, including people with a variety of impairments and health conditions.