A football chant recorded by an acclaimed singer-songwriter has been watched a quarter of a million times online.

Singer Amber T - described as "brilliant" by Elton John - was asked to compose and perform a tune by a Norwich City fan during an interview on BBC Radio 5 Live.

The 19-year-old Chelsea fan sang a reworked version of the Salt-N-Pepa track Push It in honour of Canaries winger Jonathan Rowe, who took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to to say "Wow! I love it".

She then appeared on BBC Radio Norfolk's The Scrimmage, where she sang a chant about Norwich player Gabriel Sara to the tune of Abba's Voulez-Vous.