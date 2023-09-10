Singer Amber T football chants a hit with Norwich City fans
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
A football chant recorded by an acclaimed singer-songwriter has been watched a quarter of a million times online.
Singer Amber T - described as "brilliant" by Elton John - was asked to compose and perform a tune by a Norwich City fan during an interview on BBC Radio 5 Live.
The 19-year-old Chelsea fan sang a reworked version of the Salt-N-Pepa track Push It in honour of Canaries winger Jonathan Rowe, who took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to to say "Wow! I love it".
She then appeared on BBC Radio Norfolk's The Scrimmage, where she sang a chant about Norwich player Gabriel Sara to the tune of Abba's Voulez-Vous.