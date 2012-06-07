Media player
RAF Merlin helicopter forced to land in Stanwick field
Problems with rotor blades forced an RAF helicopter to make an emergency landing in a field in Northamptonshire.
The Merlin, from RAF Benson in Oxfordshire, was taking part in a training exercise when it landed at Stanwick near Thrapston. The RAF said the aircraft landed as a safety precaution.
