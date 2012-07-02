Kayleigh Brewer (right) takes over the relay
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Northamptonshire crowds line streets to greet torch

Thousands of people have been lining the streets to watch the Olympic Torch Relay go through Northamptonshire.

Kayleigh Brewer, 14, who suffers from asthma, was in tears as she took the torch. At the same time, a separate torch convoy team branched off to take in the Althorp Estate, the family home of the Spencers and resting place of Diana Princess of Wales.

  • 02 Jul 2012