Media player
Video
Rufus the hawk back on Wimbledon pigeon patrol
To Wimbledon fans, Hawk-Eye is the technology which tells players whether the ball was in or out.
But it is also the way the All England Club makes sure its courts stay pest free. Rufus, an American Harris hawk, is there every day to keep an eye out for pigeons. His job is to scare them off and stop them eating the grass.
This is the fifth tour of duty at Wimbledon for Rufus, based in Brigstock, in Northamptonshire.
03 Jul 2013
