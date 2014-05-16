Media player
Facebook photo shows little girl's eye cancer
When a photograph of a two-year-old was posted on Facebook, a friend realised from the glow in the little girl's eye that she was seriously ill.
Gracie Hyland from Northampton was then diagnosed with retinoblastoma, or eye cancer, and had to have the eye removed.
Now, two years on, her parents Jodine and Russell Hyland want to raise awareness of the rare illness - and the charity that supported them.
Anna Todd reports.
16 May 2014
