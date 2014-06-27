Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Teen admits Northampton graveyard robbery murder
A teenager has admitted the robbery and murder of a 26-year-old found dead in a graveyard after a night out.
Snooker club worker Jamie McMahon suffered head injuries in an attack in the grounds of St Giles Church in the centre of Northampton in October.
Mike Cartwright of BBC Look East reports.
-
27 Jun 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-northamptonshire-28068710/teen-admits-northampton-graveyard-robbery-murderRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window