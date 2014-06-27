Jamie McMahon
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Teen admits Northampton graveyard robbery murder

A teenager has admitted the robbery and murder of a 26-year-old found dead in a graveyard after a night out.

Snooker club worker Jamie McMahon suffered head injuries in an attack in the grounds of St Giles Church in the centre of Northampton in October.

Mike Cartwright of BBC Look East reports.

  • 27 Jun 2014