George Osborne visits Corby's Weetabix factory
The chancellor of the exchequer visited the Chinese-owned Weetabix plant in Corby to sample a new product.
The company has launched six new breakfast bars aimed exclusively at the Chinese market.
The visit kicked off George Osborne's Great British Brands tour which he said was aimed at supporting some of Britain's best known companies.
Neil Bradford reports.
04 Sep 2014
