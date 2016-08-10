Girl abandoned under bridge pens song
Video

A girl who was found abandoned under a bridge in China as a baby has written a song about her experiences.

Rosie Jackson, now 17, was adopted by the Jackson family from Desborough in Northamptonshire when she was 10 months old.

She said the song, called Real Family, asks a series of questions about her birth mother.

