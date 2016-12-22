New footage emerges of factory fire

Video

New footage has emerged of a massive fire that broke out at a cleaning products firm in Northamptonshire.

The blaze at Multy UK, on the Earlstrees Industrial Estate in Corby, was tackled by 70 firefighters at its height on Wednesday.

An investigation has now begun into what caused the fire, off Brunel Road, which created a black plume of smoke seen for miles around.

This footage was shot by eyewitness Pawel Slowinski.